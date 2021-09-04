WealthShield Partners LLC Has $222,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

