WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 521.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $10.06 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $368.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,007.01 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

