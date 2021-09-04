WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $33.74 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06.

