Wedbush Comments on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $7,574,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

