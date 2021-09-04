WeOwn Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, WeOwn has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $101,859.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00182450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00806300 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars.

