Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 81,052 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,052 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,128,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828,927 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.69. 928,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

