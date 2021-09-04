Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,794 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.46. 1,106,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

