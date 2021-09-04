Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000.

PTNQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. 16,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.