Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America.

