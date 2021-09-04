Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.53. 334,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $399.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

