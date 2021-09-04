Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,466 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 641,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $109.64.

