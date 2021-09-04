Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan Sells 17,033 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WAB stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
