Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan Sells 17,033 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WAB stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

