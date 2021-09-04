Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 265,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE WBK opened at $19.34 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

