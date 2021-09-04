Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite rapidly changing market conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Weyerhaeuser’s operational excellence initiatives, solid momentum in U.S. housing, and solid repair and remodel demand bode well. Initiatives to boost financial flexibility enabled it to generate solid cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. The company delivered strong performance across businesses in second-quarter 2021 despite uncertain lumber and resin market as well as rising transportation costs. It continues to focus on operational excellence and expects another $50-$75 million improvement across businesses in 2021. Yet, industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes. Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,004,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,527.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.