Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.