WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $278.92 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $278.92 million and $37.01 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 495,697,238 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.