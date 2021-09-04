Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Thomas P. Smith Sells 19,951 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WRAP stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

