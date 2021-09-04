X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Down 0.4%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 2,343,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,212,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 121,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

