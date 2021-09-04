XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XFLT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.