XMax Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $609,441.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,929,972,748 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

