XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

XOMA stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XOMA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.