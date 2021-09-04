XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 174732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

XPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £299.52 million and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.53%.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

