Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.25. 588,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,224. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.05 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

