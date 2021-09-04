Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yext traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 18854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

