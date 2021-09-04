Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $386-388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.18 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

