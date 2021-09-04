Yext’s (YEXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Yext stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yext by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 281,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

