Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
