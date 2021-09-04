Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 136.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 379,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 219,172 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 30.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yunji by 1,377.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yunji in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

