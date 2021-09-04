Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

