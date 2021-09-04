Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $185.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.29 million and the lowest is $182.96 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 263,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,776. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 172.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.