Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.