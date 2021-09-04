Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

