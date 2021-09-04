Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graham will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graham.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHM. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $4,388,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Graham by 469.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of 120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

