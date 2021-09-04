Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 726,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

