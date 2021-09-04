Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 203,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,604. The stock has a market cap of $780.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

