Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN stock opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

