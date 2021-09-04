Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Coupa Software stock traded up $5.84 on Monday, reaching $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.51. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $253,901.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $36,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

