Zacks: Analysts Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report sales of $371.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.90 million and the lowest is $348.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,744. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

