Zacks: Analysts Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Nyxoah stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

