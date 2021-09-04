Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.13. 224,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,328. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

