Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.36. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 811,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,763. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

