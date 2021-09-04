Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $503.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 420,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. FMR LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

