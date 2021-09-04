Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $31.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.80 million to $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

BRMK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 496,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

