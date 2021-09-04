Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Chubb reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chubb by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 111,039 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Chubb by 950.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.