Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report sales of $81.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.10 million and the highest is $83.09 million. Culp posted sales of $76.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $331.60 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $342.10 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 17,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Culp has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $163.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Culp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

