Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 255,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,522. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

