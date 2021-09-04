Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several research firms have commented on NGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. 162,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

