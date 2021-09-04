Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.21. 100,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,025. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

