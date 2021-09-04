Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $1.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 220,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,722. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

