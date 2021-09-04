Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 926,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,819. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 279.9% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 51,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.