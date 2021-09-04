Zacks: Brokerages Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock worth $550,218 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

