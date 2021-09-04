Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.